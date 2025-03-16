



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka in early April to finalise agreements reached during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India last year.





The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, focusing on energy collaborations, infrastructure projects, and regional security.





During his trip, PM Modi will sign several new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and inaugurate the Sampur solar power station, a 135 MW project jointly developed by Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board and India's NTPC in the eastern Trincomalee district.





This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2015, marking a significant step in enhancing economic and strategic partnerships between the two countries.





The visit also underscores Sri Lanka's commitment to maintaining a neutral foreign policy while fostering close relations with India.





Furthermore, PM Modi may attend the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, with a possible stopover in Sri Lanka either before or after the summit.





