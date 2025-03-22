



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has stated that there are currently no updates regarding a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during the upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal conveyed this during a weekly media briefing, emphasizing that he had no information to share at this time.





Despite the lack of confirmation, Bangladesh has formally requested a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Md Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, mentioned that diplomatic efforts have been made to facilitate this meeting on the sidelines of the summit, which is scheduled to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025.





The BIMSTEC summit aims to enhance regional cooperation among member states—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—under the theme "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" (PRO BIMSTEC) by 2030. Key objectives include adopting the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and addressing various bilateral issues among member countries.





Relations between India and Bangladesh have faced challenges recently, including disputes over borders and water-sharing agreements. The anticipated meeting between PM Modi and Yunus could be significant in addressing these issues.





ANI







