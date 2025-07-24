



A team of Indian medical specialists has arrived in Dhaka to provide emergency medical support to victims of the devastating plane crash that occurred on July 21, 2025. This action comes as part of India's regional humanitarian commitment, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance to Bangladesh in the aftermath of the tragedy.





The Indian team, comprising two burn specialists and a nursing assistant from premier hospitals—Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi—landed in Dhaka on the night of July 23. They are scheduled to begin treating patients at a designated hospital starting July 24. Their expertise is particularly critical given the large proportion of victims suffering from severe burn injuries.





The crash involved a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet, piloted by Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar (who also died in the crash), which struck the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of Dhaka.





The incident has resulted in 29 confirmed deaths and 69 injuries, with the majority of victims being school students. Other injured individuals include teachers, staff, firefighters, police, army personnel, domestic workers, and electricians. Of the injured, at least 25 are reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening burns, and authorities warn that the death toll may increase further.





Medical authorities in Dhaka have restricted access to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to maintain uninterrupted emergency care and prevent overcrowding. The dispatched Indian specialists will assess the injured, provide advanced treatment for burns, and may recommend transferring serious cases to India for further care if necessary.





India’s rapid response through the deployment of specialized medical staff underscores the countries' close cooperation and reflects a broader commitment to supporting Bangladesh in times of crisis. Officials have also indicated that if required, additional Indian medical experts could be sent based on the needs assessed on the ground.





Based On ANI Report







