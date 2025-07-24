



According to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport remains one of the least powerful globally, ranked 96th out of 199 countries.





It grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 32 destinations worldwide. This ranking marks a slight improvement from previous years, where Pakistan was tied with Yemen as the fourth-worst passport globally.





Despite this modest progress, the Pakistani passport still lags significantly behind most other countries and is ranked above only a few conflict-affected nations such as Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, the latter holding the weakest passport position with access to just 25 countries.





The Henley Passport Index evaluates passports based on their holders' ability to travel visa-free or with simplified visa processes (such as visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorisation) across 227 travel destinations. A score of 1 indicates no visa requirement or easy access, while 0 indicates the need for advance visa approvals.





By contrast, passports from other Asian countries have rapidly risen in strength, with Singapore topping the list, allowing visa-free access to 195 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea. European countries like Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain hold high ranks as well.





The UK and US, once ranked first in previous years, have fallen to 6th and 10th positions respectively. India has made notable progress, improving eight spots recently, now ranked 77th with visa-free access to 57 countries.





The limited travel freedom associated with the Pakistani passport reflects challenges in diplomatic relations and global mobility for Pakistani citizens. Pakistani government officials have acknowledged these concerns and expressed intentions to expand visa-free travel through more international agreements.





Based On ANI Report







