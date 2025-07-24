



India-Maldives relations have undergone a significant turnaround, marked most notably by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Maldives as the first foreign leader hosted by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu since his rise to power nearly two years ago.





This visit, during which Modi will be the guest of honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations on June 26, underscores the restoration and strengthening of bilateral ties after a period of strained relations characterized by Muizzu's initial "India Out" campaign and pro-China tilt early in his presidency.





Following Muizzu's election in late 2023, concerns arose in India about losing one of its closest Indian Ocean partners to China, especially since Maldives formalized a defence cooperation agreement with Beijing and allowed Chinese surveillance vessels to visit.





Additionally, Muizzu called for the withdrawal of over 80 Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives for humanitarian and rescue operations, further straining ties. In response, India adopted a steady, patient approach—engaging in extensive consultations and replacing military personnel with civilian experts—while continuing to provide development aid and budgetary support to the Maldives.





India’s consistent support during the Maldives’ economic difficulties, including emergency financial assistance totalling $400 million through currency swaps and ₹3,000 crore loans, has played a key role in stabilizing the relationship.





India also continued cooperation in defence, maritime security, and capacity building, signing 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand ferry services and enhance connectivity. The comprehensive engagement is reflected in continued trade, valued at nearly $500 million, with active Indian investments especially in tourism—a vital sector for Maldives' economy. Discussions are also underway toward a free trade agreement and an investment treaty.





The bilateral relationship has evolved further with the adoption of a Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership during Muizzu’s visit to India in October 2024, with India providing specialized training to Maldivian Coast Guard and defence officers. Muizzu publicly acknowledged India as a crucial partner in socio-economic development and infrastructure, praising India’s support during difficult times.





Indian officials credit this transformation to sustained high-level attention and continuous engagement, underscoring that diplomacy and steady efforts prevailed over provocations. The Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of clear communication and reassurances in rebuilding trust, which is now evident in the relationship’s robust trajectory.





The India-Maldives diplomatic turnaround from an "India Out" stance to a renewed strategic partnership reflects India’s resilience in maintaining close ties through economic aid, defence cooperation, and steady diplomacy.





Modi’s visit as the first foreign leader hosted by Muizzu since his election symbolizes the mutual commitment to secure regional stability and shared prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.





Based On HT Report







