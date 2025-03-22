



India and China are making significant progress in their bilateral relations through constructive engagements at various levels. According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23, 2024, marked a turning point.





This was followed by productive discussions involving India's Foreign Secretary and China's Vice Foreign Minister. Jaiswal noted that dialogues are moving in a positive direction, with several agreements and understandings reached in principle.





One major breakthrough is the agreement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, an important pilgrimage for Hindus. While details are still under discussion, this development signals a step toward normalising ties between the two nations.





Additionally, India and China have agreed on six key points to strengthen their relationship: restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, resuming Nathula border trade, cooperating on trans-border rivers through data sharing and best practices, promoting people-to-people ties via cultural and tourism initiatives, enhancing border management for peace and stability, and fostering a stable and amicable bilateral relationship.





Separately, India is advancing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Peru. The eighth round of talks is expected soon, with both sides working toward finalising the agreement launched in 2017.





Peru's Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer underscored the importance of improving logistics to strengthen economic ties, envisioning the construction of a naval and aerial hub with massive ports to facilitate trade. He also highlighted that India is one of Peru's top trading partners and expressed hope that the FTA could be signed by the end of 2025.





The proposed India-Peru FTA aims to boost trade in goods and services, investment, and other areas of cooperation while setting aside sensitive sectors like textiles for future discussions.





Bilateral trade between India and Peru has grown significantly from USD 66 million in 2003 to USD 3.68 billion in 2023. Both nations share a long history of friendly relations dating back to 1963 and are now poised to explore new avenues for economic collaboration and mutual growth. Schialer also underscored the importance of fostering cooperation within the Global South through tangible outcomes in trade, investment, and culture.





