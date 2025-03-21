



Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stated on Thursday that he has no immediate plans to visit the disputed trijunction of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani.





This announcement came during a parliamentary session in response to a question from opposition lawmaker Buddhiman Tamang regarding a potential visit to these contested areas. Oli indicated that while he might consider a visit in the future, there are currently no plans in place.





During the session, Oli reiterated that these territories are integral parts of Nepal, as outlined in the country's historical political map.





He criticised the monarchy for altering the map and emphasised that prior to 1962, these areas were recognized as Nepali territory. He accused past governments of failing to address this issue adequately and expressed a commitment to rectify it through diplomatic channels.





Oli also addressed questions regarding the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), which was established to facilitate discussions between Nepal and India on various issues, including territorial disputes.





He asserted that Nepal is open to accepting the EPG report but stressed that it must be acknowledged by both nations for it to be effective. The Prime Minister highlighted that the relationship between Nepal and India should be strengthened through mutual understanding and dialogue.





The backdrop of these discussions is the ongoing territorial dispute between Nepal and India, particularly following Nepal's amendment of its constitution in 2020 to include these territories in its official map.





This move was met with significant tension, especially after India inaugurated a road through Lipulekh, which Nepal claims lies within its territory. Diplomatic relations have been strained since then, with both nations maintaining firm stances on their respective territorial claims.





ANI







