



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a rebel separatist group, hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The train, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked after militants blew up a railway track in a tunnel and opened fire on the train, causing it to derail.





The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had taken control of the train and taken over 100 passengers hostage, including personnel from the Pakistani Army, police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) who were travelling on leave.





The rebels released women, children, and Baloch passengers, ensuring that the remaining hostages were primarily serving personnel of the Pakistani forces.





The BLA warned that if military operations against them continued, all hostages would be executed. The attack resulted in the deaths of several Pakistani security personnel, with reports varying between six and eleven fatalities.





The incident highlights the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where militant groups like the BLA seek independence from Pakistan, accusing the government of exploiting the region's resources without benefiting the local population.





The Pakistani government has mobilised security forces to deal with the situation, imposing emergency measures in the region.





Despite these efforts, the BLA has managed to maintain control over the hostages, leading to a tense stand-off with the military.





The international community has condemned such acts of terrorism, with the BLA being listed as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including Pakistan, China, Iran, the UK, the US, and the EU.





However, Indians empathise with the Balochis as India has suffered several horrifying terrorist attacks against its Jawans and civilians not only in Kashmir but also across the nation.





