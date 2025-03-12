



According to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologized to former US President Donald Trump in a letter following a tense meeting at the Oval Office.





Witkoff stated that Zelenskyy's letter was an important step towards mending relations between the two countries, which had been strained after the heated exchange.





The meeting had been marked by sharp disagreements, with Trump reportedly warning Zelenskyy about the risks of escalating tensions and suggesting a potential deal involving Ukraine's natural resources.





Trump had publicly acknowledged receiving a letter from Zelenskyy during his address to Congress, expressing appreciation for the communication as an effort to smooth out diplomatic tensions. However, Trump did not mention that the letter contained an apology.





The apology claim by Witkoff comes as US and Ukrainian officials prepare for peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia.





Zelenskyy had previously described the Oval Office meeting as "regrettable" but had not issued a formal apology until Witkoff's announcement.





The incident highlighted significant tensions between the two leaders, with Trump criticizing Zelenskyy for not showing sufficient gratitude for US support.





Despite these tensions, both sides are engaged in discussions to address their differences and work towards a resolution to the conflict with Russia.





