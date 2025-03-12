



Pakistan's security forces have successfully rescued 104 hostages from the Jaffar Express train, which was hijacked by militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan.





The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked when armed men bombed a section of the railway track, forcing it to stop in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri.





The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, stating they had taken over 200 hostages, including security personnel, and threatened to execute them unless Pakistani forces ceased their operations in the area.





During the rescue operation, security forces engaged in a fierce gun battle with the militants, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 insurgents. Many others were injured, and some fled into the mountains, prompting a prolonged pursuit by security personnel.





The rescued hostages, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, were taken to safety in Mach, a town in Balochistan's Kachhi district.





The operation continues as efforts are made to rescue the remaining passengers, with reports indicating that some hostages were taken into the mountains by the militants.





The attack on the Jaffar Express highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA have been involved in rising violence against government targets, including railway lines and highways.





The incident has led to a significant response from Pakistani authorities, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemning the attack and emphasizing the need for continued security operations to ensure public safety.





