



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasised that peace and tranquillity in border areas are crucial for the growth of India-China relations.





This stance comes after significant developments in recent months, including the disengagement of troops from key stand-off points in eastern Ladakh. Jaishankar noted that while 75% of disengagement issues have been resolved, further progress is needed to achieve full peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Jaishankar highlighted that maintaining peace and tranquillity is a prerequisite for advancing bilateral ties between India and China. He outlined three key principles that must be observed: both sides must respect the LAC, neither should attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo, and past agreements must be fully adhered to.





The recent disengagement agreements in Depsang Plains and Demchok are seen as steps towards improving relations, which had been strained since the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley.





In discussions at Chatham House in London, Jaishankar expressed India's desire for a stable relationship with China where India's interests are respected and sensitivities recognized.





He acknowledged the complexity of the India-China relationship, noting that both countries are rising powers with a long history and disputed borders. Despite challenges, efforts are underway to normalize relations, including discussions on resuming pilgrimages to Mount Kailash and direct flights between the two countries.





Jaishankar's comments reflect a broader understanding that has guided India-China relations over the past 40 years: that peace along the border is essential for better ties.





The situation changed dramatically in 2020, but recent diplomatic efforts have paved the way for high-level meetings and discussions on various bilateral issues.





