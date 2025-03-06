



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the Kashmir issue at Chatham House in London, stating that India has made significant progress in resolving the conflict.





He outlined a three-step approach that India has taken to address the situation in Kashmir. The first step involved the removal of Article 370, which revoked the region's special status. The second step focused on restoring economic growth and social justice in the region.





The third step included holding elections in Kashmir, which saw a high voter turnout.





Jaishankar emphasised that while these steps have helped resolve much of the issue, the final resolution depends on Pakistan returning the parts of Kashmir under its occupation, which he described as "stolen." He asserted that once this land is returned, the Kashmir issue will be fully resolved.





However, his remarks were met with scepticism from Pakistan, which rejected his claims as "baseless" and instead called on India to vacate the territories it occupies.





In response to Jaishankar's statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the central government's ability to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Abdullah also pointed out that China controls parts of Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the government should address this aspect as well.





The exchange highlights ongoing political tensions and debates surrounding Kashmir's territorial claims.





