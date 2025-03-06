



Australia's Chief of Defence Force, General Admiral David Johnston, recently hosted India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, during his official visit to Australia from March 4 to 7, 2025.





This visit marked a significant step in deepening defence ties between the two nations. General Johnston expressed Australia's commitment to working closely with India, particularly in enhancing interoperability between their military forces.





The visit underscored the growing engagement between India and Australia, which share a commitment to strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The partnership aims to foster greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on shared strategic interests such as maritime security, information sharing, and defence industry collaboration.





During his visit, General Chauhan engaged in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and military leadership of the Australian Defence Force. He met with General Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and the Chiefs of the three Services.





Additionally, General Chauhan visited the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia's operational command structure and explore potential avenues for joint operations. He also interacted with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander.





Furthermore, General Chauhan addressed senior officers at the Australian Defence College on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and chaired a round-table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia's premier think tank.





The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) between India and Australia allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment, facilitating enhanced defence cooperation.





The agreement is part of broader efforts to bolster maritime security cooperation, information sharing, defence industry collaboration, and military education and training between the two nations.





Australia has designated India as a "top-tier security partner" in its new National Defence Strategy (NDS) 2024, reflecting the importance of their strategic relationship.





ANI











