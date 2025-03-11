



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day state visit to Mauritius, where he will serve as the Chief Guest at the country's National Day celebrations on March 12.





The visit underscores the deep historical, cultural, and strategic ties between India and Mauritius. PM Modi's trip is at the invitation of his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, highlighting the close bilateral relationship between the two nations.





During his visit, Modi will engage in various diplomatic activities, including meetings with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, and other senior leaders. He will also inaugurate key projects such as the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both funded by India, and witness the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in areas like trade, governance, and maritime security.





The visit marks a significant moment in India-Mauritius relations, as it reinforces their shared commitment to strengthening ties across multiple sectors. Mauritius plays a crucial role in India's "Security and Growth for All in the Region" (SAGAR) vision, emphasizing India's strategic focus on the Indian Ocean region.





The celebrations will also feature a contingent of Indian Defence Forces and a ship from the Indian Navy, symbolizing the robust defence cooperation between the two countries.





Cultural performances are an integral part of the visit, with preparations underway to showcase traditional Indian dance forms like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Kuchipudi. The Indian diaspora in Mauritius, which forms a significant portion of the population, is enthusiastic about the visit, reflecting the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.





PM Modi's visit is expected to further strengthen the enduring bond between India and Mauritius, enhancing their partnership in various fields for mutual progress and prosperity.





