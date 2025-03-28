



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, 2025, following his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. During his visit, Modi will meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss various bilateral issues, including the long-standing fishermen dispute between the two nations.





This issue involves frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has confirmed that Modi will prioritize the welfare of Indian fishermen during these talks, emphasising a humanitarian approach to resolving the matter.





India has been actively advocating for peaceful solutions to the fishermen issue, establishing mechanisms like a joint working group on fisheries and agreements aimed at addressing livelihood concerns. Misri highlighted that India consistently provides legal, medical, and repatriation assistance to affected fishermen while urging Sri Lanka to avoid the use of force under all circumstances.





The dispute stems from maritime boundary agreements signed in the 1970s, which have led to recurring conflicts over alleged boundary violations.





In addition to the fishermen issue, Modi's visit aims to strengthen economic ties and security cooperation with Sri Lanka.





Key topics include trade, investment, and connectivity projects like ferry routes and petroleum pipelines. Modi's visit underscores India's commitment to its "Neighbourhood First" policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine.





