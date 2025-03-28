



India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the strong bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka during a briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka.





He emphasised that Sri Lanka is a key part of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, a relationship built on mutual trust, goodwill, and shared civilizational ties. Misri noted India's timely assistance to Sri Lanka during critical moments, including the 2022 economic crisis, where India extended $4.5 billion in financial aid to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy.





India played a pivotal role in debt restructuring efforts, enabling Sri Lanka to secure an IMF Extended Fund Facility. Misri stated that further agreements on debt restructuring are expected during Modi's visit.





The visit, scheduled from April 4-6, marks Modi's fourth trip to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister and follows President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's December 2024 visit to India. The leaders aim to deepen cooperation in areas like energy connectivity, digitalization, defence, and health.





During the visit, Modi and Dissanayake will inaugurate projects supported by Indian assistance, including the Sampur solar energy project.





They will also travel to Anuradhapura to pay respects at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, symbolising historical ties between the nations. The visit underscores India's commitment to fostering economic recovery and exploring new areas of partnership with Sri Lanka.





ANI







