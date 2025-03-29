



A case has been registered against the organisers and participants of a pro-Palestine rally in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly disturbing law and order.





This incident occurred during a Youm-e-Quds procession in Sonpah village, where participants raised objectionable slogans and blocked the Sonpah-Beerwah road, leading to public disruptions.





According to the police spokesperson, during the procession in Sonpah village, a large crowd assembled under the direction of the organisers and raised objectionable slogans, which led to concerns over law and order.





The police stated that the rally was held under the direction of its organisers, who are now facing legal action under sections 126(2) and 189(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





Youm-e-Quds, or International Quds Day, is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan to express solidarity with Palestinians.





The police have emphasised the need for maintaining peace and have urged citizens to refrain from actions that could disturb public order. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with further legal measures expected against those involved in the rally.





