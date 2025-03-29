



The government has approved a record-breaking defence deal worth ₹62,700 crore for the procurement of 156 indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), known as Prachand, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This is the largest-ever order for HAL, with the helicopters set to be manufactured at its Bangalore and Tumkur plants.





The Indian Army will receive 90 of these helicopters, while 66 will go to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Designed for high-altitude operations, the Prachand is the only attack helicopter in the world capable of taking off and landing at altitudes of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet), making it ideal for deployment in regions like the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh.





It is equipped with advanced weaponry, including air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, and has stealth capabilities and night-attack features.





This procurement aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative under the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, focusing on self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The deal is expected to bolster India's aerospace ecosystem and create significant employment opportunities. The IAF is leading this joint acquisition process, which marks a major step toward strengthening India's defence capabilities along its borders with China and Pakistan.





