



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict can only be achieved when both parties come to the negotiating table. In a recent podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace, stating that the country is not neutral but firmly dedicated to finding peaceful solutions.





He highlighted his close relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting that he can urge Putin that war is not the solution and remind Zelenskyy that true resolutions cannot be achieved on the battlefield.





Modi stressed that discussions involving only Ukraine and its allies would be futile, emphasising the necessity for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He pointed out that while finding peace was initially challenging, the current circumstances present an opportunity for meaningful talks between the two nations.





The global impact of the conflict, particularly on food, fuel, and fertiliser supply chains affecting the Global South, underscores the urgency for a peaceful resolution.





India has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, with Modi previously urging both leaders to engage in dialogue.





Modi also reflected on the post-COVID-19 world, which he believed should have united nations but instead became more fragmented with multiple conflicts. He criticized international institutions like the UN for failing to reform and effectively address global issues. Modi stressed that progress should come through development rather than expansionism and that the world should move away from conflict towards coordination.





PTI







