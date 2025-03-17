



India and New Zealand have signed a significant defence pact aimed at strengthening their bilateral defence and security ties. This agreement was finalized following discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





The pact marks a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between the two nations, building on their existing friendly relations. India and New Zealand have been enhancing their defence cooperation through various exchanges and visits, including recent naval interactions.





For instance, the Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy visited India in February 2024, and Indian naval ships made port calls in New Zealand in August and September 2023. This defence pact is expected to further institutionalize these efforts, fostering deeper collaboration in areas such as maritime security and defence technology.





The agreement comes at a time when both countries are seeking to expand their strategic partnerships globally. India has been actively engaging with various nations to bolster its defence capabilities, while New Zealand is looking to strengthen its ties with key partners in the Asia-Pacific region.





This pact highlights the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region in global security dynamics and underscores the willingness of both nations to collaborate on defence issues.





The signing of this defence pact also aligns with broader diplomatic efforts between India and New Zealand, including the announcement of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.





These developments reflect a renewed focus on strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two countries. Overall, the defence pact is a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between India and New Zealand, promising enhanced cooperation in defence and security sectors.





PTI







