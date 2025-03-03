Luftwaffe's Eurofighter jet equipped with Taurus Taurus KEPD 350 air launched cruise missile





SAAB, the Swedish defence and aviation company, has secured a significant contract worth $159 million (approximately 1.7 billion Swedish crowns) from Germany to upgrade and maintain the Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles used by the German Air Force.





The contract, which spans from 2025 to 2035, includes substantial system upgrades and modernization of the missiles, along with a ten-year life cycle maintenance program.





This order was received from Taurus Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab, after Taurus Systems was awarded the contract by Germany's defence procurement office.





The Taurus KEPD 350 is an air-launched cruise missile capable of targeting static ground-based targets at ranges exceeding 500Km, making it a critical component of Germany's military capabilities.





The modernisation efforts are expected to enhance the missiles' performance, providing the German Air Force with improved capabilities for demanding air operations





Reuters







