



The controversy surrounding the US Army's Stryker Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) and DRDO's WhAP 8x8 Amphibious Wheeled Armoured Platform highlights a significant debate between foreign lobbying and India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, or Atmanirbharta.





The Stryker, despite its underperformance in high-altitude trials, is being pushed for induction into the Indian Army through a government-to-government (G2G) deal, bypassing competitive trials. This move raises concerns about foreign lobbying overriding operational merit and undermining India's indigenous defence capabilities.





The Stryker armoured fighting vehicle, developed by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), faces significant challenges in meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Army, particularly in high-altitude warfare. Designed for the U.S. Army's medium-weight brigade combat team (BCT), the Stryker's configuration is not optimised for India's unique environmental conditions. One of the primary issues is its underpowered engine, which struggles to provide the necessary mobility in high-altitude regions like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The vehicle's Caterpillar C7 engine delivers only 300 horsepower, which is insufficient for navigating steep gradients and traversing difficult terrain under low-oxygen conditions.





Additionally, the Stryker's wheeled configuration, while beneficial for logistical simplicity and rapid deployment, is less effective than tracked vehicles in rugged, off-road environments. This limitation is critical in the Himalayan terrain, where tracked vehicles excel in terms of mobility and combat durability.





Despite its versatility and combat-proven record in various conflicts, the Stryker's performance in high-altitude trials has been disappointing, prompting General Dynamics to propose a significant upgrade to a more powerful 600 horsepower engine.





Furthermore, the integration of the Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) with the Stryker also faced challenges during high-altitude trials, with the missile system not meeting expectations due to its outdated model.





These setbacks have raised concerns about the suitability of the Stryker for India's operational needs and have sparked debates about the merits of importing foreign technology versus developing indigenous alternatives.





On the other hand, the TATA/DRDO's WhAP 8x8 is touted as a superior alternative, offering excellent amphibious capabilities, better cross-country mobility, and a more powerful engine (600 HP for 24 tons) compared to the Stryker (350 HP for 19 tons).





The WhAP has successfully cleared rigorous trials across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and desert regions, making it more suitable for India's operational needs.





However, some reports suggest the Indian Army favours the Stryker for its robust design and protection, despite its limitations in Indian conditions.





The push for the Stryker over the WhAP has sparked criticism, as it contradicts India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The WhAP, being an indigenous platform, aligns with the "Make in India" initiative and offers potential cost advantages and easier maintenance due to local support.





The decision to opt for the Stryker could be seen as a setback for India's defence modernisation efforts, which aim to prioritise indigenous development over foreign imports.





Ultimately, the choice between the Stryker and WhAP will significantly impact India's defence capabilities and its path toward becoming a leading defence manufacturer.





Derived From A Republic World Report







