



India is actively enhancing its ties with Africa through a multifaceted approach that includes strengthening defence exports, deepening economic cooperation, and countering China's growing influence in the region. The upcoming naval exercise, AIKEYME (Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement), scheduled for April 2025 in collaboration with Tanzania, marks a significant step in India's maritime strategy.





The move is part of a broader effort to solidify India’s position as a ‘preferred security partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), an area where China has been expanding its strategic influence.







This exercise will not only showcase India's commitment to regional security but also reinforce its role as a key player in African maritime affairs, building on previous joint operations and training exercises with various African navies.





The relationship between India and Africa has evolved significantly over the years, characterized by increased collaboration in commerce, technology, and defence. India has emerged as the world's 23rd largest arms supplier, exporting military systems such as surface-to-air missiles and light weapons to African nations.





This growing defence partnership is complemented by India's broader economic ambitions, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $100 billion last year. Indian officials aim to double this trade volume to $200 billion within the next seven years, focusing on sectors like technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.





Moreover, India's commitment extends beyond military cooperation; it includes substantial investments in infrastructure and capacity building across Africa. Initiatives such as the Pan-African e-Network Project highlight India's dedication to enhancing digital connectivity and knowledge exchange.





The establishment of new diplomatic posts and the expansion of e-Visa services to 33 African nations further illustrate India's efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties and foster mutual growth.





As India seeks to counterbalance China's influence in Africa, its strategic partnerships are increasingly seen as vital for both regions' security and economic development.





The institutionalization of defence dialogues through initiatives like the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) aims to enhance cooperation on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and technology-sharing among participating nations.





This comprehensive approach positions India not only as a partner in development but also as a pivotal player in shaping a more secure and prosperous future for Africa.





