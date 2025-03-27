



Hundreds of Palestinians participated in significant anti-Hamas protests in northern Gaza on March 25, 2025, marking a rare public dissent against the militant group amid ongoing conflict.





The demonstrations, which took place in Beit Lahia, saw participants chanting slogans such as "Hamas out" and "We refuse to die," expressing their frustration over the prolonged war and the humanitarian crisis resulting from it.





Footage from the protests showed large crowds, with estimates suggesting thousands joined the rally, calling for an end to the violence that has claimed over 50,000 lives since the conflict escalated in October 2023.





The protests were sparked by recent Israeli military actions following a ceasefire, which had been in place for nearly two months. Activists circulated messages on social media urging further protests across Gaza, emphasising that the voices of the people must be heard against both Hamas and Israeli aggression.





Community leaders supported the demonstrations, denouncing attempts to manipulate public sentiment while calling for armed resistance against Israel.





Despite Hamas's history of suppressing dissent, there was no immediate violent intervention during this protest, possibly indicating a shift in public sentiment or a strategic restraint by Hamas amid rising civil unrest.





The protests reflect deepening discontent among Gazans towards Hamas's governance and its handling of the ongoing war, as many citizens express a desire for change and an end to their suffering.





AFP







