



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan recently stressed the pivotal role of technology in modern warfare, asserting that while it serves as a significant enabler, it cannot replace the human element in military operations.





Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he highlighted the transformative impact of technological advancements on warfare, noting that the nature of conflict is rapidly evolving.





Gen Chauhan pointed out that despite the increasing reliance on technology, the armed forces must maintain a strong human presence to effectively adapt and respond to challenges.





He articulated that the integration of technology into military strategies is essential for enhancing operational capabilities but stressed that human judgment, creativity, and adaptability remain irreplaceable.





This perspective comes as India confronts asymmetric threats, which he described as "sub-conventional conflicts," a term he asserted was coined by India prior to similar Western terminologies like "global war on terror" and "asymmetric warfare".





In discussing India's approach to these threats, General Chauhan outlined several key lessons learned:





Human Presence: The most significant takeaway is that there is no substitute for "boots on the ground," highlighting the importance of personnel in conflict situations.





Shaping the Combat Zone: He noted that in hybrid warfare, the focus shifts from traditional battlefield shaping through firepower to influencing the "mindscape," underscoring the psychological aspects of modern conflicts.





Intelligence: The necessity for robust intelligence—both human and technical—is paramount, particularly in understanding not just combat zones but also surrounding areas. He advocated for enhanced collaboration between state governments and local police to address hybrid warfare effectively.





General Chauhan also addressed broader challenges facing India in this evolving security landscape. He pointed out the need to train personnel for both conventional and hybrid warfare, as well as combat disinformation, particularly in a diverse society like India. He identified cognitive warfare as an emerging challenge and stressed the urgency of adapting to rapid technological advancements.





This perspective reflects a broader understanding within military circles that while tools and systems can augment capabilities, they cannot supplant the critical thinking and decision-making skills inherent in personnel.





Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics Global Corporation, echoed some of General Chauhan's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of speed in military endeavours and advocating for persistent surveillance as a deterrent against conflict. He highlighted critical areas requiring immediate attention, including robust data sharing among allies and dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum.





Gen Chauhan's remarks underscore a commitment to balancing technological innovation with the indispensable contributions of soldiers, ensuring that the armed forces remain effective in an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment.





ANI







