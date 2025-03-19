



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has emphasized the need for the Navy to be fully prepared to address all known challenges in safeguarding India's maritime interests.





Speaking at various platforms, including the Indian Navy Chiefs' Conclave and other strategic discussions, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the Navy's commitment to maintaining operational readiness and its role as a credible, combat-ready force.





He underscored the importance of leveraging advanced technologies, enhancing maritime domain awareness through manned and unmanned systems, and fostering inter-service coordination with the Army and Air Force to ensure a unified defence posture.





Admiral Tripathi also pointed out the growing strategic challenges posed by China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Key Points From Admiral Tripathi's Statement:





Self-Reliance in Defence Technology: Admiral Tripathi underscored the necessity for India to achieve self-reliance, particularly in niche defence technologies. This focus on "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) is crucial given potential disruptions in global supply chains, as observed in recent years.





Youth and Innovation: He expressed optimism about the capabilities of India's youth, especially from small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individual entrepreneurs. These groups are increasingly contributing to the defence ecosystem with innovative ideas and technologies.





Democratisation of Technology: The Admiral introduced the concept of "democratization of technology," suggesting that advancements should be accessible and beneficial across various sectors within defence, thereby enhancing operational readiness and strategic capabilities.





Technological Advancements: The Indian Navy is actively integrating modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems into its operations. This includes initiatives like the Neerakshi Autonomous Underwater Vehicle for surveillance tasks, showcasing a shift towards advanced technological applications in naval operations.





Strategic Importance: As India continues to modernize its naval fleet, maintaining maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is paramount. The Navy's commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency is seen as essential for safeguarding India's strategic interests in a complex global security environment.





"Now earlier, when we were growing up in the navy, all the innovations in military domain happened either through state-sponsored R&D labs or big tech corporations such as Marthas. You know, they are the ones who led the technology. But, you could buy an idea or a technology online. I don't want to name. Online, you can assemble in a garage. You can thereafter do some minor adjustments using 3D printing for, for example, everything is available commercially. And thereafter you can show it through social media. Again I don't want to name it. So there has been a kind of proprietary military technology to commercially proliferated technology and in this game, even the non-state actors are equally adapt and sometimes they could be faster because they don't have to follow any rules and regulations, processes and procedures. So we're keeping a track on that as well. And we're moving on multiple domains to remain future ready," Admiral Tripathi also added.





The Navy Chief reassured that India is closely monitoring activities in the region and has successfully maintained control over critical maritime zones. He stated that the Indian Navy's awareness of regional dynamics is a significant advantage, enabling it to respond effectively to both conventional and asymmetric threats.





Exercises like TROPEX-25 further demonstrate India's capability to project power and maintain dominance in the IOR while promoting jointness among the armed forces.





The Navy Chief reiterated that the force remains committed to protecting India's maritime interests "anytime, anywhere, anyhow," while advancing self-reliance through indigenisation efforts under initiatives like 'Make in India.'





Through comprehensive reviews of operational preparedness, strategic planning, and collaboration with allied services, Admiral Tripathi emphasized that the Indian Navy is ready to meet current and future challenges head-on.





