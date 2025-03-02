



TROPEX 2025, the Indian Navy's largest biennial maritime exercise, has taken centre stage in the Indo-Pacific region, showcasing India's evolving naval prowess.





Conducted between January and March 2025, this extensive drill is designed to assess operational readiness and project strategic intent. The exercise integrates naval, air, and ground assets, reflecting India's growing maritime strength and its ability to coordinate joint-force operations effectively.





TROPEX 2025 features a formidable assembly of 65 frontline Indian Navy ships, including the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, supported by nine submarines and over 80 aircraft. This includes MiG-29K fighter jets, P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and MH-60R Seahawks, which enhance maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





The exercise also involves significant participation from the Indian Air Force (IAF), with assets like Su-30MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS, C-130s, and aerial refuelers, ensuring air-sea battle synchronization. Additionally, over 600 troops from the Indian Army's Infantry Brigade are engaged in amphibious operations, reflecting enhanced tri-service coordination.





The Indian Coast Guard plays a crucial role in supporting maritime law enforcement and domain awareness. TROPEX 2025 serves not only as a military exercise but also as preparation for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions, which are increasingly critical in the Indo-Pacific region.





TROPEX 2025 highlights India's commitment to maintaining open sea lanes governed by international law and demonstrates its readiness to uphold regional security.





The exercise is a strategic response to the expanding naval presence of other powers in the region, such as China, and signals India's intent to project power across the Indo-Pacific. For India's allies in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), including the US, Japan, and Australia, this exercise underscores India's role as a net security provider in the region.





TROPEX 2025 represents a significant milestone in India's maritime ambitions, showcasing its unified naval strength and technological advancements in modern warfare.





