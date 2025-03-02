



Minister of State for Science and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has expressed confidence that India will emerge as a major player in space exploration in the 21st century.





This assertion is supported by India's recent achievements in space technology, including the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission near the lunar south pole, making India the first nation to achieve this feat and the fourth to land on the Moon.





Additionally, ISRO has successfully launched its first solar probe, Aditya-L1, and completed a historic spacecraft docking experiment known as SpaDeX, marking India as the fourth country to achieve space docking.





India's space program is expanding rapidly, with plans for ambitious missions such as the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program and the establishment of a space station, known as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, by 2035.





The space sector has also seen significant growth, with India launching over 400 foreign satellites in the past decade, generating substantial revenue.





The government has further opened up the space industry to private participation through initiatives like the Indian Space Association (ISpA), fostering a collaborative environment between public and private entities.





Dr. Singh's optimism about India's role in space exploration is also driven by the country's strategic response to global developments, particularly China's advancements in space technology.





As India continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and missions, it is poised to become a leading force in global space exploration, leveraging its capabilities not only for national development but also for international collaboration and innovation.





IANS







