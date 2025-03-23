



US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of several prominent political figures, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This decision, announced in a memorandum on March 22, 2025, also affects former President Joe Biden and various other officials from both the Biden and Trump administrations.





In his memorandum, Trump stated that it is "no longer in the national interest" for these individuals to access classified information. This action represents a significant departure from the traditional practice of allowing former officials access to classified materials, which is typically extended as a courtesy.





The revocation includes not only Harris and Clinton but also other notable figures such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Additionally, it impacts critics of Trump like former Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who were involved in investigations related to the January 6 Capitol riot.





While the immediate practical implications of these revocations may be minimal—many of those affected have not held active clearances for years—the move is seen as a symbolic gesture reflecting the deepening political divide in Washington.





Critics interpret this action as retaliation against political adversaries, particularly in light of Biden's earlier decision to revoke Trump's security clearance in 2021.





The memorandum instructs federal agencies to terminate access to classified information for the listed individuals, thereby restricting their ability to participate in discussions or activities involving sensitive national security matters.





Reuters







