



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a comprehensive plan to bolster Europe's defence capabilities by mobilizing approximately 800 billion euros under the "ReArm Europe" initiative.





This ambitious proposal aims to enhance European security in the face of rising threats and provide immediate military support to Ukraine, particularly following the suspension of U.S. aid. The plan is structured around five key components, including the activation of the national escape clause within the EU's Stability and Growth Pact, allowing member states to increase defence spending without triggering excessive deficit procedures.





Additionally, a new instrument will provide 150 billion euros in loans for joint defence investments in areas such as air and missile defence, artillery systems, and drones. This joint procurement strategy is designed to reduce costs, improve interoperability, and strengthen Europe's defence industry, ultimately enabling member states to significantly increase their support to Ukraine with immediate military equipment.





The "ReArm Europe" plan is part of a broader effort to ensure European security in an era of rearmament. Von der Leyen emphasized that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defence, especially given uncertainties about U.S. support.





The initiative also involves leveraging the EU budget and mobilising private capital to enhance defence spending. The plan will be discussed at an extraordinary EU summit focused on defence and assistance for Ukraine, scheduled for later in the week.





The proposal comes amid tense transatlantic relations, particularly after recent interactions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which culminated in the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine. This development has prompted Europe to reassess its defence strategy and increase its support for Ukraine, positioning the "ReArm Europe" plan as a pivotal moment for European security and cooperation.





ANI







