



A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. The disaster has claimed over 1,600 lives in Myanmar and injured more than 3,400 people, with hundreds still missing. Neighboring Thailand also experienced significant impacts, including six fatalities and dozens missing and injured, particularly at a collapsed construction site near Bangkok.





The quake caused widespread destruction, collapsing buildings, bridges, and infrastructure across affected regions. Myanmar's military-led government has declared a state of emergency and appealed for international aid. The ongoing civil conflict in Myanmar has further complicated rescue and relief efforts.





India has launched "Operation Brahma," delivering 15 tons of relief materials to Yangon via a C130J military transport aircraft. China, Russia, and India have dispatched rescue teams to assist in relief operations. U.S. President Donald Trump has also pledged support.





Aftershocks as strong as magnitude 6.7 have been recorded, intensifying the challenges faced by rescue teams. Damaged airports and disrupted communication networks are hampering relief operations in Mandalay and Naypyidaw.





