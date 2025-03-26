



Ukraine has agreed to two ceasefire accords brokered by the United States, aimed at halting hostilities in the Black Sea and ceasing attacks on energy infrastructure.





Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov announced that these agreements were effective immediately and expressed that Kyiv would welcome third-party nations to assist in their enforcement.





However, he emphasized that any movement of Russian naval vessels beyond the eastern Black Sea would be seen as a violation of the spirit of the agreements, granting Ukraine the right to self-defence in such a scenario.





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also voiced scepticism regarding Russia's commitment to the accords, noting that they did not outline specific actions to be taken if breached.





He indicated that if Russia were to violate the agreements, he would appeal directly to U.S. President Donald Trump for additional military support and sanctions against Moscow. Despite expressing a lack of trust in Russia, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would remain constructive in its approach.





The ceasefire agreements represent a significant step towards potential de-escalation in the ongoing conflict, although both parties have expressed doubts about each other's compliance.





The U.S. has positioned itself as a guarantor of these agreements, which include a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy facilities for 30 days, starting from March 18.





Reuters







