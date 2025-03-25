



The third edition of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India's magazine, Inspiring India, was launched recently, showcasing inspiring stories of leaders and innovations that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





This edition features a special message from Jagat Prakash Nadda, India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, highlighting transformative initiatives across the nation. Key highlights include:





Digital Health Innovations: The magazine emphasizes the U-WIN system, designed to enhance universal immunization programs in India, showcasing how technology can improve healthcare accessibility.





Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is featured for his efforts through the WTFund, aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in India.





Women In Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM): Nigar Shah, a leading scientist behind India's first solar mission, serves as an inspiration for women pursuing careers in science and technology.





Youth Advocacy: UNDP India Youth Champion Sanjana Sanghi shares her experiences as a young artist advocating for social change.





Innovative Solutions: The magazine also highlights a new seed storage method developed by women farmers in Telangana to combat climate change and features cutting-edge solutions from IIT Madras's student-led innovation lab.





Angela Lusigi, the Resident Representative of UNDP India, expressed excitement about the stories shared in this edition, emphasizing that innovation is central to India's approach to sustainable development. The magazine aims to inspire readers to engage in their own journeys toward creating meaningful change.





Additionally, an interview with UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh focuses on global gender equality advocacy. The issue also includes impactful stories like that of the Jaipur Foot, which enhances mobility and dignity for persons with disabilities.





Overall, this edition of Inspiring India not only celebrates individual achievements but also underscores the collective efforts driving sustainable progress throughout the country.





ANI







