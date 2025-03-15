



The United States has declared South Africa's Ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool, "no longer welcome" in the country. This decision was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who labelled Rasool a "race-baiting politician" who harbours animosity towards America and President Donald Trump.





Rubio declared Rasool "persona non grata," a Latin term meaning "unwelcome person," following comments the ambassador made criticizing Trump's administration. Rasool had accused Trump of promoting global white supremacy, which Rubio responded to by stating that the U.S. has nothing to discuss with him.





The move reflects escalating tensions between the U.S. and South Africa, partly driven by disagreements over South Africa's land expropriation policies.





President Trump recently signed an executive order halting U.S. aid to South Africa, citing concerns that the policies unfairly target the white Afrikaner minority. Elon Musk, a close Trump adviser and native South African, has also been involved in amplifying allegations of anti-white racism in South Africa.





Rasool's comments were made during a virtual lecture where he discussed the Trump administration's impact on global politics. The decision to declare him persona non grata is rare for a senior diplomat and underscores the strained relationship between the two nations. Former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard noted that the U.S.-South Africa relationship has reached its lowest point, emphasising the need for repair.





The South African Embassy in Washington, D.C. has not yet responded to the announcement. The declaration of persona non grata typically requires the diplomat to leave the host country within a specified time frame.





ANI







