



Recent satellite imagery has revealed significant progress in North Korea's development of its first airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, based on the Ilyushin Il-76 Candid airlifter. The aircraft, which has been housed in a restricted area adjacent to a maintenance hangar at Pyongyang International Airport, has now been fitted with a radome, confirming its intended role as an AEW&C platform.





This development marks a substantial enhancement of North Korea's air force capabilities, which have not seen significant upgrades in years.





The construction of the cordoned-off area where the aircraft is being modified began in late September or October 2023. By November 2023, structural modifications were underway, and by December 2023, the radome's installation was evident from satellite images.





The aircraft was covered with protective material in early August 2024 but was later uncovered, allowing clearer views of the radome's support structures.





In late February 2025, the aircraft emerged from its hangar with the radome mounted, providing clear evidence of its AEW&C purpose.





The radome features a triangular design similar to those found on Chinese AEW&C aircraft, such as the KJ-2000 and KJ-500, suggesting possible Chinese influence or design inspiration[. However, there is no definitive evidence confirming direct external support from China or Russia, despite speculation about potential involvement.





The development of this aircraft could significantly enhance North Korea's ability to track enemy aircraft and coordinate air defences, offering early warnings of potential attacks and improving response times for surface-to-air missile operators.





This new capability is particularly important given the geopolitical tensions in the region, including South Korea's potential deployment of nuclear weapons and the use of drones over Pyongyang.





Analysts suggest that at least four AEW&C aircraft would be needed for North Korea to achieve round-the-clock surveillance over South Korea, similar to South Korea's current operations[6]. Despite these advancements, North Korea's state media has not officially acknowledged the project.





