



The United States has recently urged India to cease purchasing military equipment from Russia, emphasizing that this historical reliance on Russian arms needs to end. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick made these remarks at the India Today Conclave, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington by shifting India's defence purchases to American-made platforms.





This call aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the US trade deficit with India by promoting American defence sales.





Lutnick also addressed India's role in BRICS, criticising the bloc's efforts to develop an alternative global currency to replace the US dollar. He noted that such initiatives strain US-India relations, suggesting they undermine the affection and cooperation the US seeks with India. Lutnick raised concerns about India's high tariffs on US products, advocating for fairer trade practices between the two nations.





President Trump has been vocal about these issues, discussing them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January and during Modi's visit to the White House in February. During the latter meeting, Trump announced potential sales of F-35 fighter jets to India, marking a significant step in defence cooperation.





The US aims to enhance its strategic partnership with India through initiatives like the U.S.-India COMPACT, focusing on defence, trade, and technology collaboration.





Despite these developments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has downplayed concerns over BRICS' currency plans, stating there is no unified stance within the block.





During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States, India announced the purchase of six additional P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. This acquisition is part of a broader effort to enhance India's naval capabilities, particularly in the Indian Ocean, where China's presence has been increasing. The P-8I aircraft, a variant of the US Navy's P-8A Poseidon, are designed for long-range maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The deal, valued at approximately $2.42 billion, also includes various subsystems and is seen as a significant step in strengthening US-India defence ties.





In addition to the aircraft purchase, India and the US are exploring several joint initiatives, including the potential joint production of underwater surveillance equipment. This collaboration underscores the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region and the role of both countries in maintaining maritime security and stability.





On a separate note, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed concerns about BRICS nations replacing the US dollar as the global reserve currency, stating that there is no unified position within the grouping. This comes as countries like Russia and Iran seek alternatives due to economic sanctions limiting their access to global financial markets.





Furthermore, trade relations between India and the US remain a focus area. India has agreed to a multi-sectoral bilateral trade agreement, with announcements expected later in 2025. However, issues such as India's tariffs on automobiles and agricultural products continue to be a point of contention. The US has expressed concerns over its trade deficit with India, which exported $77 billion worth of goods while importing $42.1 billion in the 2023-2024 period.





