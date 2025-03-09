The Science of Chandrayaan Missions
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has marked a significant milestone in lunar exploration by successfully landing near the Moon's south pole in August 2023. The landing site, officially named Statio Shiv Shakti, has been identified as a crucial location for future human missions due to its potential for water mining. Led by Durga Prasad of the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, a team of scientists analysed temperature data from the region, revealing dramatic fluctuations at the landing site.
This sunward-facing slope experiences temperatures ranging from as high as 82 degrees Celsius to as low as -168.15 degrees Celsius. However, just a meter away, the terrain faces the pole, where temperatures reach a maximum of 59 degrees Celsius. These findings suggest that the region could harbour significant ice deposits, making it an attractive location for future lunar bases and resource extraction.
The Statio Shiv Shakti site is not only significant for its scientific value but also holds cultural importance. The name, approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), reflects the duality of nature from Indian mythology, symbolising resolution and strength. This mission has positioned India as a leader in lunar exploration, following in the footsteps of previous missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. The discovery of accessible water ice in the region could accelerate plans for establishing permanent lunar bases, contributing significantly to humanity's space exploration roadmap.
The age of the Shiv Shakti region is estimated to be about 3.7 billion years, coinciding with the emergence of primitive life on Earth. This ancient terrain is characterised by rugged, smooth plains, and low-relief areas, shaped by meteorite impacts and extreme temperature variations over millions of years.
The success of Chandrayaan-3 has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.
India's Future Moon Landing Plans
India has outlined ambitious plans for future moon landings as part of its comprehensive lunar exploration program. Following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which marked India as the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, ISRO is moving forward with a three-phase approach. The first phase focuses on technology development and robotic missions, including the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 sample-return mission scheduled for 2028. This mission aims to collect lunar samples from the Moon's south pole and return them to Earth, demonstrating foundational technologies necessary for future manned missions.
The second phase targets a crewed moon landing by 2040, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This phase is crucial for establishing India's capability to send astronauts to the lunar surface. The crewed mission will be supported by the development of necessary space infrastructure and technologies, including the training of astronauts.
The third phase involves the establishment of a lunar space station by 2040. This ambitious project positions India at the forefront of space exploration, serving as a hub for scientific research, resource utilization, and potentially as a stepping stone for future deep space missions. The lunar space station will support crewed missions to the Moon's surface and play a vital role in studying lunar geology and testing new technologies.
Additionally, India plans to establish a permanent base on the Moon's surface before 2050, further solidifying its presence in lunar exploration.
Future Landing Sites
As humans prepare to return to the Moon after over 50 years, several challenges must be addressed, including the transportation of essential resources such as food and water. Spacecraft have limited capacity, making it crucial to find alternative sources of these necessities.
Recent findings suggest that harnessing lunar ice could be a significant breakthrough for programs like NASA's Artemis. The presence of water ice in permanently shadowed regions near the Moon's South Pole offers a promising solution. This ice can be converted into water for drinking and, more importantly, into rocket fuel by splitting water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen. This capability would make future missions more sustainable and cost-effective.
NASA has identified 13 candidate regions for the Artemis-III mission, which is scheduled for mid-2027. These regions, including areas like the Shackleton and de Gerlache craters, are scientifically significant due to their proximity to the lunar South Pole and the potential for resource extraction.
The Artemis program aims to establish a long-term, sustainable lunar presence, with plans for a lunar base camp in the south pole region. This base would utilise local resources, such as water ice, to support extended missions and potentially serve as a stepping stone for further exploration, including trips to Mars.
Private companies are also contributing to lunar exploration efforts. For example, Intuitive Machines' IM-2 mission, scheduled for early 2025, will target the Shackleton Connecting Ridge area to search for water, further supporting the goal of utilising lunar resources. The ability to harness these resources will be crucial for sustaining future human missions on the Moon and beyond.
