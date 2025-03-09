



India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has marked a significant milestone in lunar exploration by successfully landing near the Moon's south pole in August 2023. The landing site, officially named Statio Shiv Shakti, has been identified as a crucial location for future human missions due to its potential for water mining. Led by Durga Prasad of the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, a team of scientists analysed temperature data from the region, revealing dramatic fluctuations at the landing site.





This sunward-facing slope experiences temperatures ranging from as high as 82 degrees Celsius to as low as -168.15 degrees Celsius. However, just a meter away, the terrain faces the pole, where temperatures reach a maximum of 59 degrees Celsius. These findings suggest that the region could harbour significant ice deposits, making it an attractive location for future lunar bases and resource extraction.





The Statio Shiv Shakti site is not only significant for its scientific value but also holds cultural importance. The name, approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), reflects the duality of nature from Indian mythology, symbolising resolution and strength. This mission has positioned India as a leader in lunar exploration, following in the footsteps of previous missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2. The discovery of accessible water ice in the region could accelerate plans for establishing permanent lunar bases, contributing significantly to humanity's space exploration roadmap.





The age of the Shiv Shakti region is estimated to be about 3.7 billion years, coinciding with the emergence of primitive life on Earth. This ancient terrain is characterised by rugged, smooth plains, and low-relief areas, shaped by meteorite impacts and extreme temperature variations over millions of years.





The success of Chandrayaan-3 has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.





India's Future Moon Landing Plans



