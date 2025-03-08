



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Marshal AP Singh, has expressed caution regarding the potential acquisition of the F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Singh reiterated that purchasing such advanced technology is not akin to buying a consumer product like a washing machine.





He highlighted the need for careful analysis of the requirements and costs associated with the F-35, which is one of the most expensive fighter jets globally, priced at approximately $80 million per unit.





Singh noted that no formal offer has been made by the U.S. for the F-35, despite President Donald Trump's recent pitch during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S.





The IAF is currently focused on accelerating its indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet program, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which is expected to be inducted by 2035.





However, due to immediate needs and the slow pace of indigenous production, India might consider off-the-shelf purchases with local content until the AMCA is ready.





The F-35 offer is seen as part of the U.S.'s broader strategy to reduce India's reliance on Russian defence equipment.





However, concerns over the F-35's performance and high maintenance costs have raised questions about its suitability for India's defence needs.





India's hesitation in acquiring the F-35 fighter jets can be attributed to several key factors:





Cost and Maintenance Concerns: The F-35 is one of the most expensive fighter jets globally, with a price tag of approximately $80 million per unit. Additionally, it requires high maintenance and training costs, which could strain India's defence budget. The operational availability of the F-35 has also been a concern, with estimates suggesting it might be lower than 51% in India.





Technological And Strategic Limitations: Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35, maintains tight control over the technology and spares, which could limit India's ability to modify or upgrade the jets independently. This could also lead to dependence on U.S. personnel for maintenance, raising security concerns.





Geopolitical Complications: India's close defence ties with Russia, including the purchase of the S-400 missile defence system, could complicate any F-35 deal due to U.S. restrictions on selling stealth technology to countries using Russian systems. The U.S. Congress might also pose hurdles for such a sale.





Indigenous Development Priorities: India is focused on developing its own fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and prefers to prioritize indigenous capabilities over foreign acquisitions. The AMCA is expected to be ready by 2035, and investing in the F-35 might divert resources from this project.





Alternative Options: Some experts suggest that India might find better value in acquiring the Russian Su-57, which could offer similar capabilities at a potentially lower cost and with more favourable terms, such as co-production opportunities.





Potential Benefits of India Developing Its Own Fifth-Generation Fighter Jet





Developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), offers India several potential benefits:





Technological Advancement: The AMCA project will propel India to the forefront of indigenous fighter jet technology, enhancing its capabilities in stealth, super-cruise, and advanced avionics. This technological leap will position India as a leader in aerospace innovation.





Strategic Independence: By developing its own fighter jet, India reduces its reliance on foreign suppliers, bolstering its strategic autonomy. This independence allows India to maintain control over its defence systems and make decisions without external influence.





Economic Benefits: The AMCA program has the potential to create high-skilled jobs and stimulate growth in the Indian aerospace sector. Local production and development can lead to significant economic benefits, including increased domestic investment and reduced foreign exchange outflows.





Deterrence And Regional Security: The AMCA's advanced capabilities, including stealth and superior air combat performance, will serve as a strong deterrent against potential adversaries. This can lead to a more stable regional environment by maintaining a balance of power.





Potential For Collaboration: The success of the AMCA could pave the way for future collaborations on defence projects with other regional powers, fostering greater security and stability through cooperation.





Customisation To Specific Needs: Developing an indigenous fighter allows India to tailor the aircraft to its specific operational requirements, ensuring that it meets the unique challenges faced by the Indian Air Force.





Experts suggest that India may opt for limited purchases of the F-35 as a stopgap measure, similar to its Rafale deal with France, while prioritising the development of its indigenous capabilities.





