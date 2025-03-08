



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently informed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha that President Donald Trump is committed to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible. This message was conveyed during a call between Rubio and Sybiha, as stated by the State Department.





The U.S. administration emphasized that all parties involved must take steps to secure a lasting peace in the region.





The conflict in Ukraine began over three years ago when Russia invaded the country, and President Trump has expressed his desire to bring it to a close. Trump has also suggested that Europe should assume more responsibility for its own security.





Following a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to pressure Kyiv into accepting a ceasefire arrangement.





Additionally, Trump is considering imposing extensive sanctions on Russia, including banking restrictions and tariffs, until a ceasefire and peace agreement are reached with Ukraine.





Rubio also held a separate call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to discuss the conflict, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.





Despite these efforts, Rubio faces criticism for his role in the Trump administration's stance on Russia, given his historical hawkish views on the Kremlin.





The administration's approach contrasts with Rubio's past positions, where he has been a vocal critic of Russia's actions, particularly in regions like Cuba and Ukraine.





