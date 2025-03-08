



The U.S. military's classified mini space shuttle, the X-37B, has returned to Earth after completing a secret mission that lasted 434 days. Launched by SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in December 2023, the vehicle carried military experiments but no crew members.





The X-37B landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in the early hours, with the touchdown not being announced until several hours later.





This marks the seventh flight of the X-37B, which is a Boeing-made, reusable space plane. The mission successfully demonstrated the ability to change orbits using atmospheric drag to slow down, thereby conserving fuel.





Program director Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart described the mission as "an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program." The X-37B has been in operation since 2010 and has spent up to 908 days in space on previous missions.





The X-37B's modular design significantly enhances its versatility by allowing it to accommodate a wide range of experiments and missions. This modular approach means that different payloads and equipment can be easily integrated into the spaceplane, enabling it to adapt to various mission objectives without requiring extensive modifications to the vehicle itself. This flexibility supports a variety of scientific and technological advancements, contributing to the future of space exploration by:





The modular design allows the X-37B to carry different types of payloads, from experimental technology to space domain awareness systems, which can be swapped out or updated between missions.





By being able to change its payload configuration, the X-37B can support missions ranging from testing new space technologies to conducting space domain awareness experiments, making it a valuable asset for both military and scientific applications.





The modular design facilitates quick refurbishment, reprocessing, and re-flight cycles. This means that after each mission, the X-37B can be rapidly prepared for its next deployment, reducing downtime and increasing overall efficiency.





The X-37B's modular design makes it highly adaptable and efficient, allowing it to play a critical role in advancing space technology and supporting diverse mission requirements.





AP







