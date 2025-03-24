



Tech billionaire Elon Musk criticised the New York Times on March 21, 2025, labelling it as "pure propaganda" following a report that he would be briefed by the Pentagon on U.S. military strategies regarding a potential conflict with China. This statement came shortly after former President Donald Trump condemned the Times as "discredited media" and "the enemy of the people," asserting that the newspaper's claims about Musk's Pentagon visit were false and misleading.





In his post on X, Musk expressed his intention to pursue legal action against Pentagon personnel who he accused of leaking "maliciously false information" to the Times. He stated, "I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found".





The New York Times had reported that Musk's access to classified military strategies would signify an expansion of his role within the government, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to his business ties in China.





Both Trump and Pentagon officials denied that the briefing would involve discussions about military plans concerning China, with Trump stating, "China will not even be mentioned or discussed" during the meeting. The Pentagon later clarified that Musk's visit was intended as a tour rather than a strategic briefing, countering claims made by the Times.





This incident highlights ongoing tensions between Musk, Trump, and mainstream media outlets, with both figures increasingly vocal about their disdain for what they perceive as biased reporting.





