



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking decisive steps to counter China's newly deployed Large Phased Array Radar (LPAR) in Yunnan, which boasts a detection range exceeding 5,000 kilometres. This radar significantly enhances China's surveillance capabilities, allowing it to monitor Indian missile tests and activities across vast areas, including the Indian Ocean and deep into Indian territory.





The IAF's response involves the induction of indigenous Low-Level Transportable Radars (LLTRs), specifically the Ashwini radar system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). A recent contract worth ₹2,906 crore has been signed for the procurement of 18 of these radars, marking a significant move towards self-reliance in defence technology.





The Ashwini LLTRs are equipped with advanced electronically scanned phased array technology, enabling them to track a wide range of aerial targets, from high-speed fighter jets to slower UAVs and helicopters.





This capability is crucial for enhancing the IAF's operational readiness and effectiveness against the backdrop of China's expanding radar network along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The IAF is also focusing on deploying specialized mountain radars to improve surveillance capabilities in challenging terrains, ensuring that it can monitor activities on the Chinese side effectively.





Moreover, the IAF recognises that it cannot match China's numerical superiority in radar systems and has therefore emphasized better tactics and training. This adaptive strategy allows the IAF to respond dynamically to evolving threats posed by China's extensive surveillance capabilities.





China's Expanding Radar Network





China's expanding radar network, particularly the deployment of large phased-array radars (LPARs), poses a significant threat to India's strategic defence planning. The recent installation of an LPAR in Yunnan province, near the Myanmar border, is a notable development. This advanced radar system boasts a surveillance range exceeding 5,000 kilometres, allowing China to monitor vast areas of the Indian Ocean and deep into Indian territory. It can track India's ballistic missile tests in real-time, providing Beijing with crucial intelligence on missile trajectories, speeds, and patterns. This capability is particularly concerning for India's missile development program, as it allows China to gather data that could be used to refine its own missile defence systems and countermeasures.

The PLA's radar development is part of a broader strategy to create an extensive, networked air defence system. According to the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), China's air defence radar industrial base is robust and produces cutting-edge technology. The PLA can network air defence radar platforms across the country, creating a centralized detection network that enhances its surveillance capabilities.

This network includes existing radar stations in Korla and Xinjiang, which already monitor northern India, and the new Yunnan facility expands China's surveillance reach to the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal.

China's advancements in radar technology, including cognitive radar, quantum radar, and AI-driven detection systems, further enhance its capabilities in stealth detection and electronic warfare.

These developments not only challenge India's defence planning but also impact regional security dynamics, as China's surveillance network can monitor both maritime and military activities in critical regions.

In response, India is exploring counter-surveillance measures and indigenous technological advancements to strengthen its defence capabilities. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is considering specialised mountain radars to peer into Chinese territory, while the Indian Navy is focusing on home-grown technologies like Medium and Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems.

However, the pace of India's defence modernisation remains a concern as it seeks to match the scale and speed of China's military advancements.





By integrating these new indigenous systems into its existing infrastructure, the IAF aims to bolster its air defence network and maintain strategic parity in the face of growing regional tensions.





ET News







