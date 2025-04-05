



Over the past decade, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has arrested 1,683 individuals and seized 179 boats for illegally entering Indian waters, engaging in activities such as poaching, narcotics smuggling, and illegal immigration. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth shared this information in Parliament, highlighting the ICG's efforts to strengthen coastal security. A toll-free number (1554) has been introduced for reporting maritime emergencies.





The ICG employs advanced surveillance measures, including the Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN), Remote Operating Stations (ROS), and Remote Operating Centres (ROCs). Daily patrols involve 18-20 ships, 30-35 crafts, and 10-12 aircraft. Over the last decade, the ICG conducted 300,296 boarding operations, 153 coastal security exercises, 451 security operations, 458 drills, and 3,645 joint coastal patrol sorties. Additionally, ₹12,201 crore has been allocated for acquiring ships and aircraft, while ₹1,583.8 crore was spent on CSN infrastructure.





To enhance community involvement in maritime safety and security, regular interaction programs are held with fisherfolk.





Fishermen watch groups have been established by states to report suspicious activities along the coast. Coastal Security Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been developed to delineate responsibilities among stakeholders and guide response management.





