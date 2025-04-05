



India and Sri Lanka have taken a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties by signing their first-ever defence cooperation pact on April 5, 2025.





The agreement was finalized during talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. This landmark pact is expected to enhance defence collaboration between the two nations, marking a new chapter in their relationship, particularly against the backdrop of growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region.





In addition to the defence pact, the two sides signed agreements to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub and facilitate India's multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka's eastern region. Modi and Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project, further emphasizing their commitment to energy cooperation.





The talks in Colombo followed Modi's visit to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC summit. Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo—a rare honour for a foreign leader. This gesture underscored the importance of India-Sri Lanka relations and highlighted the historical significance of the venue, which commemorates Sri Lanka's independence from British rule in 1948.





