



Russia has launched its first nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, named Perm. The launch ceremony, attended by President Vladimir Putin via video link from Murmansk, marked a significant milestone for Russia’s naval capabilities.





Putin emphasised the submarine’s role in enhancing maritime security and protecting national interests, particularly in strategic regions like the Arctic.





The Perm is part of the advanced Yasen-M class and is the sixth vessel of this type constructed by the Sevmash shipyard. It features modifications distinguishing it from earlier models in the same class. The Zircon missile, a key armament of the submarine, is known for its exceptional speed of Mach 8-9 (approximately 10,000 km/h) and a range of up to 900 kilometers. Its radar-evading plasma cloud makes it nearly impossible to intercept, posing a major challenge to existing air defence systems.





Submarine Launched: Perm (Yasen-M class)

Launch Location: Severodvinsk, Russia (Sevmash shipyard).

Commissioning Timeline: Expected to join the Pacific Fleet in 2026.



Class & Role: Multi-Role submarine for naval and land-based attacks. First Yasen-class submarine to carry hypersonic missiles.

Replaces: Akula and Oscar-class submarines.





The Zircon missile was officially introduced into Russia’s arsenal in 2023 and has been deployed on various naval platforms. Designed primarily as an anti-ship weapon, it can also target ground installations. Its hypersonic speed and kinetic energy make it highly effective against hardened targets. The Perm will be commissioned into Russia's Pacific Fleet in 2026, further bolstering its strategic maritime presence.





