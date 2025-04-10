



Tahawwur Rana, a key plotter of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, had extensive communication with David Coleman Headley during the latter's reconnaissance missions in India.





According to an Indian dossier, Rana contacted Headley 231 times during Headley's visits to India, which included eight reconnaissance trips ahead of the 26/11 attacks. The highest number of calls between them occurred during





Headley's final visit before the attacks, with 66 calls recorded. Rana's role involved providing logistical support to Headley, who used Rana's immigration firm as a cover to survey potential targets in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Hotel and Oberoi Trident.





The NIA chargesheet details Rana's involvement in conspiring with Headley and other operatives, such as Hafeez Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, to orchestrate the attacks. Rana's extradition to India has been facilitated after his legal attempts to block it failed, marking a significant development in the case.





