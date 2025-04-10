



David Headley's testimony in 2016 before a special court in Mumbai via video conference was pivotal in establishing Tahawwur Rana's role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. As a key figure in the conspiracy, Headley detailed how Rana provided logistical and financial support, enabling Headley to conduct reconnaissance for the attacks under the guise of running a business.





Headley testified that Rana, his childhood friend and owner of First World Immigration Services, approved the opening of an office in Mumbai. This office served as a cover for Headley's surveillance activities. Rana also helped prepare documents and advised on obtaining an Indian visa.





Headley revealed that Rana provided him with financial aid, including specific payments in 2006, to support his operations in India.





Headley described his interactions with ISI officers and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders, highlighting their coordination in planning the attacks. He identified ISI officers like Major Iqbal as key players who provided funding and guidance.





Headley admitted to conducting extensive reconnaissance of targets, including hotels and the Jewish center attacked during the siege. He made multiple trips to India between 2006 and 2008 under Rana's cover.





In the U.S., Rana was convicted for aiding a plot against a Danish newspaper but was acquitted of charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks. However, Headley's testimony exposed his complicity in supporting LeT's operations.





Headley's plea bargain with U.S. authorities ensured he avoided extradition to India, unlike Rana, whose extradition was recently cleared by the U.S. Supreme Court.





Headley's deposition not only clarified Rana's role but also underscored the involvement of Pakistani state actors in one of India's deadliest terror attacks.





NDTV Report







