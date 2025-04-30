



South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and around 4,700 injured while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to multiple briefings to lawmakers and media reports on April 30, 2025.





This marks one of the first official and public acknowledgments of North Korea’s direct military involvement in the Ukraine conflict, following recent confirmations from both Pyongyang and Moscow.





The NIS disclosed that North Korea deployed an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 troops to Russia in two phases, with the majority stationed in the border region of Kursk. The deployment was reportedly in line with a mutual defense treaty and described by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "sacred mission" to strengthen ties with Moscow.





North Korea’s state media claimed its forces played a crucial role in helping Russian troops "completely liberate" the Kursk region, a claim echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who publicly thanked North Korean soldiers for their "heroism, excellent training and dedication" and vowed that Russia would "never forget the heroism of the DPRK special forces".





Of the casualties, roughly 2,000 injured North Korean soldiers have been repatriated to North Korea this year, where they are reportedly held in isolation in Pyongyang and other locations. The bodies of those killed were cremated locally in Russia before being returned to North Korea.





In exchange for its military support, North Korea is believed to have received significant military and technological assistance from Russia, including reconnaissance satellite technology, drones, electronic warfare systems, and SA-22 surface-to-air missiles.





The two countries are also reportedly discussing broader cooperation to modernize North Korea’s industries across sectors such as aviation, energy, and tourism, with around 15,000 North Korean workers also sent to Russia as part of this collaboration.





Despite the high casualty rate, South Korean intelligence noted that North Korean troops have shown improvements in combat effectiveness over the past six months, attributed to their use of advanced weaponry and training alongside Russian forces. However, reports have also emerged of disciplinary issues among North Korean troops, including excessive drinking and theft.





This development underscores the deepening military and strategic partnership between North Korea and Russia, with both sides now openly acknowledging their alliance and cooperation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





ANI







