



In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, India announced the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)-a landmark agreement governing the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan since 1960.





This move, unprecedented in the history of the treaty, marks a significant shift in India’s diplomatic and strategic posture toward Pakistan, reflecting deepening frustration over what India describes as Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.





The suspension of the IWT grants India greater autonomy over the management of the Indus basin. India can now undertake reservoir operations, construction projects, and withhold flood data sharing without seeking Pakistan’s approval, potentially enhancing its water storage and flood management capabilities.





For Pakistan, which relies heavily on the Indus river system for irrigation and drinking water, the implications are severe. Reduced water availability could impact its agricultural output, food security, and exacerbate existing water management challenges, such as groundwater depletion and low storage capacity.





In response, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari delivered a fiery speech in Sukkur, denouncing India’s decision as a unilateral and provocative act. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making “false allegations” to divert attention from domestic issues and reaffirmed Pakistan’s claim over the Indus River, vowing that Pakistanis would stand united against any attempt to “bargain over the Indus”.





Bhutto-Zardari’s rhetoric, while strong, has been characterized as lacking substantive policy alternatives, echoing previous patterns of political posturing in the face of major diplomatic setbacks.





The diplomatic fallout extended beyond the treaty. India closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and reduced the number of officials in both countries’ High Commissions.





These measures were accompanied by strong statements from Indian leadership, with Prime Minister Modi vowing that those responsible for the attack would face unprecedented consequences and asserting the resolve of 140 crore Indians to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism.





Amid these developments, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, in a widely circulated interview, admitted to Pakistan’s historical involvement in supporting and funding terrorist groups, further fuelling India’s justification for its toughened stance.





The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a pillar of stability for over six decades, signals a new era in India-Pakistan relations, where water security and counterterrorism are now deeply intertwined.





The long-term consequences for regional stability, agriculture, and diplomatic engagement remain uncertain, with both nations facing the challenge of balancing national security imperatives against the need for cooperative resource management.





