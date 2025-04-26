



In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025-which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national-there has been a significant global response from the Indian diaspora, particularly in Melbourne, Australia.





On April 26, thousands of members of the Indian community gathered at Federation Square in Melbourne to protest against what they described as Pakistan-backed terrorism. The demonstrators held Indian flags, banners, and placards, and chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Stop Terrorism," "Pakistan Army Terrorist Army," and "Hindu Lives Matter," expressing their grief and demanding justice for the victims of the attack.





These protests in Melbourne are part of a broader wave of international demonstrations by the Indian diaspora, with similar gatherings taking place outside the Pakistan High Commission in London and near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu. Protesters in these locations also condemned the attack, criticised Pakistan for allegedly supporting and sheltering terrorist groups, and called for justice for the victims.





The demonstrators demanded diplomatic action, including summoning Pakistan’s High Commissioner for an explanation and applying international pressure to ensure those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.





The outrage in Melbourne reflects a deep sense of loss and anger within the Indian community, as well as a call for global solidarity against terrorism. The protests were marked by passionate appeals for unity and justice, with participants emphasising the need to combat the threat of radicalisation and cross-border terrorism.





In response to the attack and the subsequent global condemnation, the Indian government implemented several diplomatic measures. These included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff at High Commissions, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, which had been in place since 1960.





The widespread protests and diplomatic actions underscore the gravity of the Pahalgam attack and its impact on international relations, especially between India and Pakistan. The Indian diaspora’s mobilisation in Melbourne and other cities highlights the global resonance of the issue and the demand for accountability and justice in the face of terrorism.





ANI







